What are the 5 most frequently asked questions to Zuhra Soliyeva?

·60·Culture
What are the 5 most frequently asked questions to Zuhra Soliyeva?

Due to her active presence on social media, actress Zuhra Soliyeva frequently receives various questions from her fans. Questions regarding her appearance, creative career, and personal life are particularly discussed the most.

Below, we present the five questions most frequently asked to Zuhra Soliyeva:

  1. How did you lose weight from 115 kilograms to 50 kilograms?

  2. Are you married?

  3. Why are you not working in the theater now?

  4. Do you really live in a rented apartment?

  5. Are you as short-tempered in real life as you are on screen?

These questions are considered the most common topics raised by Zuhra Soliyeva's fans on social media.

Зуҳра Солиева
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)Today, 22:07Gaybulla Tursunov's highly anticipated song "Bu yurak" has been released (video)Gaybulla Tursunov's highly anticipated song "Bu yurak" has been released (video)Today, 20:56Shohruhxon and Umidaxon delight fans with a new duet (video)Shohruhxon and Umidaxon delight fans with a new duet (video)Today, 20:38Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videosAbdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videosToday, 20:35Zebo Rahimova's 30th travel destination is Monaco!Zebo Rahimova's 30th travel destination is Monaco!Today, 19:38IU and Lee Jong-suk officially confirm their breakupIU and Lee Jong-suk officially confirm their breakupToday, 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov
E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov
Official cause of death for 'Red Room' star revealed
Official cause of death for 'Red Room' star revealed
Shahlo Zoirova showcases the hotel where she is staying in Sharm El-Sheikh
Shahlo Zoirova showcases the hotel where she is staying in Sharm El-Sheikh