What are the 5 most frequently asked questions to Zuhra Soliyeva?

Due to her active presence on social media, actress Zuhra Soliyeva frequently receives various questions from her fans. Questions regarding her appearance, creative career, and personal life are particularly discussed the most.

Below, we present the five questions most frequently asked to Zuhra Soliyeva:

How did you lose weight from 115 kilograms to 50 kilograms? Are you married? Why are you not working in the theater now? Do you really live in a rented apartment? Are you as short-tempered in real life as you are on screen?

These questions are considered the most common topics raised by Zuhra Soliyeva's fans on social media.