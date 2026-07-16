Returning an iPhone cost $1000: Investigator arrested in Navoi

·0·Society
Returning an iPhone cost $1000: Investigator arrested in Navoi

A criminal case has been initiated against an Interior Ministry investigator in the Navoi region. The illegal actions of a senior investigator from the Qiziltepa District Interior Department were exposed during an operational event conducted jointly by the State Security Service and officers from the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that on July 1 of this year, an iPhone 17 Pro Max was seized from a citizen born in 2003 due to the suspicion that it contained prohibited religious materials.

The investigator was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving $1000 USD through two intermediaries in exchange for returning the phone.

Currently, a criminal case has been opened regarding the incident, and preliminary investigative actions are underway.

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