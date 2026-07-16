Triplets born after 10 years of waiting

·0·Society
Triplets born after 10 years of waiting

Another joyful event has been recorded in the Kashkadarya region. At the Karshi city maternity complex, a woman born in 1995, residing in the Mirishkor district, fulfilled her 10-year dream of having children by giving birth to three boys at once.

It is reported that the mother conceived naturally after many years of waiting. Due to elevated arterial blood pressure at the 36th week of pregnancy, doctors performed a planned cesarean section, taking into account the health of both the mother and the babies.

As a result, three healthy boys were born into the family. The babies were named Hasan, Husan, and Yusuf. Their weights were 2,400 grams, 2,450 grams, and 2,560 grams, respectively.

Currently, the health of the mother and the babies is reported to be satisfactory. They are under the supervision of qualified doctors and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Kashkadarya regional healthcare system team congratulated the happy family on this joyful event and wished the babies a healthy and happy life. This was reported by the press service of the Kashkadarya Regional Health Department.

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