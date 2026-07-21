The secret behind the “world’s most beautiful eyes”: Why does Aishwarya Rai’s eye color change?

·32·Culture
The secret behind the “world’s most beautiful eyes”: Why does Aishwarya Rai’s eye color change?

Winner of "Miss World 1994" Aishwarya Rai is known to the world not only for her film career but also for her natural eye color. The actress's eyes look different depending on the lighting: sometimes blue tones dominate, while in other cases, the green color is more noticeable.

Aishwarya Rai's eye color is natural and consists of a mixture of blue and green. The actress may occasionally wear contact lenses for a role or a photoshoot. Nevertheless, her natural green-blue eyes remain one of the key features of her famous appearance.

A number of influential publications have included Aishwarya Rai in lists of people with the most beautiful eyes. It is said that her unique eye color is also observed in her family members, which indicates that this trait is inherited genetically.

Aishwarya RaiMiss World
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