Singer Afruza is in Paris, the city of love, with her family!

Singer Afruza is vacationing in Paris with her family. She shared footage of her trip to the French capital with her husband and child on social media.

The posts feature beautiful views of Paris, popular tourist spots, and videos around the Eiffel Tower. Afruza, in particular, shared photos taken with her husband with her fans.

These posts by the singer quickly caught the attention of her followers. In the comments, many fans wrote sincere wishes for Afruza and her family.

Afruza's trip to Paris is being discussed on social media as a moment of family affection and peaceful relaxation.