Singer Sardor Tairov shares glimpses from his beautiful daughter's birthday!

Singer Sardor Tairov has shared new videos on social media to mark a joyful date in his family. He is celebrating his daughter's 3rd birthday together with his loved ones.

Although Sardor Tairov has been seen less frequently on stage and in creative updates lately, his fans continue to follow the singer. The videos posted for his daughter's birthday have also caught the attention of his followers.

In the comments, fans expressed their best wishes for Sardor Tairov's daughter. They are wishing the child a happy childhood, good health, and success in the future.

At the same time, those interested in the singer's work have also written that they are waiting for his new tracks. They hope that Sardor Tairov will return to active creative work soon.