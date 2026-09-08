Unprecedented Record in Football History: How Much Was Spent on Summer Transfers!

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Unprecedented Record in Football History: How Much Was Spent on Summer Transfers!

A financial explosion has occurred in the global football market, setting historical records. According to the official report by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), clubs spent a record total of $9.89 billion on player acquisitions during the recently concluded summer transfer window. Furthermore, the number of deals completed throughout the summer also set a world record, reaching 12,500. So, which league clubs spent the most in the transfer market, and which country generated the highest revenue from player sales? At the end of the article, we will reveal all the details of the ranking of the leading countries that spent the most and made record profits from player sales.

Historical activity in world football and the hegemony of English clubs

Official figures released by FIFA confirm that the financial turnover in the football market has reached a new peak:

  • Historical expenditures and number of deals: The total expenditure of $9.89 billion and the 12,500 transfers recorded during the summer window marked the most active period in the history of world football;

  • Absolute leadership of English clubs: Premier League teams dominated the transfer market. They alone allocated a total of $3.02 billion for new player signings, significantly outpacing their rivals;

  • Global financial pressure: Competition among Europe's top leagues has intensified, with clubs channeling unprecedented amounts of money to strengthen their squads.

“The 2026 summer transfer window became one of the most active periods in the history of world football in terms of both total expenditure and the number of deals completed,” the FIFA press office stated.

Top 5 countries that spent the most on player acquisitions

The top five countries that made the largest financial expenditures for purchasing new players are as follows:

  • England: $3.02 billion;

  • Italy: $1.1 billion;

  • Spain: $940 million;

  • Germany: $904 million;

  • France: $641 million.

Key takeaway and countries with the highest revenue from player sales

The most important question that interests many fans is which country, besides spending in the transfer window, made the most net profit from player sales. The most important takeaway and conclusion is that, French clubs were unrivaled in generating the highest revenue from player sales, earning a total of $1.7 billion. Following them in this metric were England with $1.43 billion, Germany with $1.02 billion, Spain with $773 million, and Portugal with $642 million.

Do you think the fact that transfer prices in modern football are approaching $10 billion has a positive impact on the development of the sport or does it increase financial injustice? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this interesting football analysis with your friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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