Mourinho Announces Squad for Inter Clash: Unexpected Changes

The new season of the UEFA Champions League welcomes football fans with a true classic clash right from the opening round. Real Madrid will face Italian side Inter tonight in the first round of the group stage. Portuguese manager José Mourinho, who has returned to the helm, has unveiled his extended official squad for this marquee matchup. So, which players has the experienced coach entrusted to face the Milan giants, and who will lead the attack? At the end of the article, we provide the main intrigue — the full squad list of the 'Royal Club' across all positions, along with all the details regarding the kickoff time.

Mourinho's Return and a Principled Clash in the Heart of Europe

Today's encounter is not just a battle between two great clubs, but a clash of coaching tactics:

Mourinho and his former club: José Mourinho once won the Champions League title with Inter, achieving a historic treble. This time, he faces the team with which he shares so much history as the manager of the Madrid side;

The first serious test of the season: For the 'Royal Club', starting the prestigious European competition with a home victory is considered crucial for controlling the group leadership;

In the eyes of the fans: The attention of the entire football world is focused on tonight's clash, and both teams will take the pitch with the sole goal of winning.

“In matches of this level, every mistake is costly. We know the opponent well and will enter the pitch only for a top result,” the club's coaching staff stated.

Real Madrid's extended squad against Inter

The list of players selected by the head coach for this important match is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Mestre, Javi Navarro;

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella, Álvaro Carreras, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries, Mario Rivas;

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Thiago, Sestero;

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Kylian Mbappé, Carlos Espi, Brahim Díaz, Yan Diomande.

Key decision and kickoff time

The most important aspect that interests most football enthusiasts is the exact start time of this intense clash. The most important conclusion is that, José Mourinho has the strongest performers at his disposal, such as Mbappé, Vinícius, Bellingham, and a revamped defensive line, which fans have been waiting for. Real Madrid – Inter the super match at 00:00 kicks off.

Do you think the revamped Real Madrid, led by José Mourinho, can defeat Inter Milan and start the tournament with a confident victory? Who do you think will be the main hero in today's match? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with all fans!