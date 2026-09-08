Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreements

·40·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreements

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by his spouse, has arrived on an official visit to the capital of Serbia, Belgrade. The welcoming ceremony for the distinguished guest began with high diplomatic honors: in Serbia's airspace, the aircraft of the leader of Uzbekistan was escorted by special fighter jets of the host country's Air Force. At the Nikola Tesla International Airport in the capital, the Head of State was personally greeted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and his spouse. So, what important events are planned within the framework of this historic visit, and what documents will be signed between the two countries? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — all the details of the high-level negotiation agenda and the upcoming business forum.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsShavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreements

Solemn reception at the airport and state-level honors

The welcoming ceremony for the delegation of Uzbekistan at the Belgrade airport was held in high spirits:

  • Military honor and respect: As soon as it entered Serbian skies, the President's aircraft was accompanied by Air Force fighters, ensuring a safe escort;

  • Meeting of the Heads of State: At the airport, Aleksandar Vučić and his spouse warmly welcomed the distinguished guests, establishing a cordial dialogue;

  • Solemn event: During the ceremony, the state flags of both countries were raised, and a Guard of Honor was lined up.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreementsShavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreements

Economic ties and business environment

The main goal set within the framework of the visit is to take bilateral trade and economic relations to a new level:

  • Business forum event: As part of the official program, a large-scale business forum will be held with the participation of official circles and major business figures of the two countries;

  • New investment projects: Issues of strengthening direct ties between entrepreneurs and establishing new joint production capacities will be discussed;

  • Development of mutual trade: Practical steps will be outlined to expand export and import opportunities between Central Asia and the Balkan region.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Belgrade: Fighter jet escort and expected important agreements

Main outcome and substantial documents to be signed

The most important question of interest to many is what practical changes will occur in bilateral relations as a result of this official visit. The key solution and conclusion is that the main political and practical events of the visit will continue tomorrow with high-level official negotiations. Following the results of the meetings, the adoption of a package of substantial bilateral documents aimed at strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and Serbia at a strategic level is envisaged.

In your opinion, what new opportunities will the high-level negotiations between Uzbekistan and Serbia open up for the economic relations of the two countries? In which areas do you think trade relations with the Balkan states can develop faster? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important diplomatic news with your friends!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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