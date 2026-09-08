Samsung releases first Android 17-based One UI 9.0 beta for Galaxy A55

·35·Technology
Samsung releases first Android 17-based One UI 9.0 beta for Galaxy A55

Samsung has officially announced the first beta version of the One UI 9.0 software based on the Android 17 operating system for Galaxy A55 smartphones. According to ixbt.com, this marks the first public test of the new interface for this popular mid-range device, allowing users to try out advanced features. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For now, the initial testing phase is open only to users in South Korea. However, according to the company's plans, the geography of the testing program is expected to expand significantly in the coming days, covering other countries as well.

Signs that Samsung was preparing One UI 9.0 beta tests for the Galaxy A55 appeared as early as last month. The current official launch confirms these reports and marks the beginning of the practical implementation of the new firmware.

New firmware size and features

The provided test build is 2.13 GB in size and has been assigned the A556SKSUAZZI1 firmware index. The update includes not only significant changes to the visual interface but also new features that improve system performance.

Experts believe that this beta version will soon be available to Galaxy A55 owners in European countries, India, the UK, and the USA. This will allow international users to evaluate the new operating system's capabilities before the official release.

How to participate in testing

If users in eligible regions wish to participate in the testing program, they are required to register via the Samsung Members app. The process consists of the following steps:

  • Open the Samsung Members app and find the One UI 9.0 banner for Galaxy A55;
  • Register the device in the testing program;
  • Go to smartphone settings, check for the new version via the 'Software Update' section, and download it.
This update serves as the first official introduction for Galaxy A55 users to Samsung's next-generation interface based on Android 17.

SamsungOne UIGalaxy A55Android 17Technology
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