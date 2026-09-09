Important change in land trading: "Ready-made package" system introduced for lands unsold for 3 months

A completely new era has begun in Uzbekistan regarding the management of state property, bringing long-vacant areas into economic circulation, and the procedure for allocating land to investors. According to the President's new decree, a transparent mechanism has been approved to include non-agricultural land plots that have not found buyers for a long time in auctions as a contribution to the authorized capital of legal entities. Furthermore, to completely put an end to bureaucratic obstacles in the construction sector, a system is being launched to put land plots up for sale in the form of a "ready-made package" with all architectural permits officially issued. So, how can one own lands left without a buyer, what happens if a single bidder participates in the auction, and will lease agreements for privatized properties be re-concluded? At the end of the article, we will disclose the main intrigue — all the details regarding the procedure for covering the costs of the "ready-made package" and new conveniences being created for investors.

Unsold land to authorized capital: A decision will be made even if there is a single bidder

The following favorable conditions have been established for the development of remote land plots that are unattractive to buyers:

3-month period and authorized capital: Although their starting price is gradually reduced, the ownership and lease rights of non-agricultural land that has remained unsold for more than three months will be contributed to the authorized fund of legal entities;

Specific project condition: This mechanism is provided through an open electronic auction and with the obligation to implement a specific investment project on this land;

Single bidder opportunity: If even a single participant takes part in the open sales, the right to the land is contributed to their authorized capital at the announced price;

Buyback of the share: The state share formed in the enterprise in exchange for the land will subsequently be offered for full buyout to the legal entity itself in an extraordinary procedure.