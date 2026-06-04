Sevinch Ismoilova Awarded the "Devotee of Culture and Art" Badge

Singer Sevinch Ismoilova shared joyful news with her fans via her Instagram page. She announced that she had been awarded the state badge "Devotee of Culture and Art".

Under the artist's video post, she wrote that she accepted this award with great pride and responsibility. According to her, this recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a high appreciation of her creative work.

"This award has become a great motivation for us. We are very happy with such attention and recognition. Now, with this encouragement, we will present new songs and music videos to our people, God willing. This achievement belongs to all of us!" said the singer.

In the comments, fans sincerely congratulate the artist on this achievement and wish her new creative successes. Her recognition has also been warmly received on social media.