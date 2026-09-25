New duet song from Rayhon and Izzat Shukurov: "Dil yig‘lar" is presented to fans (video)

Well-known figures of Uzbek pop music Rayhon and Izzat Shukurov have presented a new duet to their fans. The song titled "Dil yig‘lar" has been released on social media, attracting the attention of listeners.

The singers announced on their social media pages that the song "Dil yig‘lar" is available for listening. The track has been released on YouTube, Yandex Music, and other music platforms.

"Tell us in one word — how did you feel this track?"

The question addressed by the singers to their fans also caused various opinions to be expressed in the comments.

In the comments on social media, listeners are expressing their reactions to the new song performed by Rayhon and Izzat Shukurov. Some fans praised the song as a beautiful duet, leaving warm remarks for the artists. The new track has already started being discussed among fans. Now it remains to be seen what kind of impression the song will leave among listeners.