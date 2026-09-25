The sixth competition day of the prestigious Asian Games hosted by Japan has concluded with intense and uncompromising battles. The sports delegation of Uzbekistan ended this day with a commendable result among the continent's strongest nations, securely holding a respectable 5th place in the medal standings. According to official table data, our representatives currently have 7 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze medals (31 medals in total). At the top of the competition schedule, traditional leaders China (98 golds), host Japan (28 golds), and South Korea (13 golds) remain firmly entrenched.

The fourth position is occupied by the neighboring Kazakhstan team with 8 gold medals. Interestingly, in terms of total medals (31), Uzbekistan is ahead of Kazakhstan (30), but the difference in terms of gold medals is only 1. Competitors like Iran (6 golds), Thailand (7 golds), and North Korea are also increasing the pressure in the top ten. So, what are our delegation's chances of breaking into the TOP-4 after the 6th day, and to what place will the decisive finals in wrestling, boxing, and martial arts take Uzbekistan?

"31 medals, 5th place, and a 1-gold difference with Kazakhstan": 5 key points from the end of Day 6

Important facts formed after the sixth day of the Asian Games:

Uzbekistan in the top five: Our delegation occupies the 5th position in the continental ranking with 7 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze medals;

4th place in total medals: In terms of total medals, Uzbekistan (31) surpassed Kazakhstan (30);

Fierce competition with Kazakhstan: Our neighbors are in 4th place with 8 gold medals, with the gap being only 1 gold medal;

China's absolute hegemony: The PRC team clearly leads the tournament table with 98 gold and a total of 159 medals;

Central Asian teams: Tajikistan is listed in 17th place with 2 gold medals, with a total of 20 countries having won gold medals.

Asian Games: TOP-10 countries medal table based on the results of Day 6

Analysis of the competition's top ten and medal distribution:

Rank (Rk) Country (NOC) Gold (G) Silver (S) Bronze (B) Total Medals 1 China (CHN) 98 37 24 159 2 Japan (JPN) 28 43 44 115 3 South Korea (KOR) 13 17 34 64 4 Kazakhstan (KAZ) 8 8 14 30 5 Uzbekistan (UZB) 7 15 9 31 6 Thailand (THA) 7 6 8 21 7 Iran (IRI) 6 11 7 24 8 Hong Kong (HKG) 4 11 11 26 9 North Korea (PRK) 4 4 3 11 10 Bahrain (BRN) 4 2 2 8

Sports Expertise: Why is Uzbekistan's chance of rising to 4th place very high?

Conclusions of Olympic movement analysts and sports experts:

"15 silver medals — hidden potential": Having 15 silvers on Uzbekistan's account shows that our athletes have reached many finals; with the upcoming finals in judo, boxing, weightlifting, and national belt wrestling in the coming days, these silvers are expected to directly turn into golds;

Duel with Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan has 8 golds, but Uzbekistan is superior in total medals (31 to 30); winning 1-2 gold medals in the coming days will inevitably elevate our delegation to 4th place;

Asia's premier league: The top three (China, Japan, South Korea) are at an unreachable distance for everyone; however, taking 4th place at the Asian Games will become one of the highest historical achievements for Uzbek sports on the continent.

In your opinion, will the sports delegation of Uzbekistan be able to surpass Kazakhstan in the coming days and finish the Asian Games in fourth position? How do you personally assess the results shown by our athletes during the 6th day? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this analysis covering our national team's victorious march with all sports fans!