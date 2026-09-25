Manchester City found guilty of 114 financial charges

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Manchester City found guilty of 114 financial charges

The reigning Premier League champion, Manchester City, has been found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges related to breaches of the league's financial regulations. This decision, which has caused a major stir in the global football community, could trigger one of the most unprecedented crises in the history of English football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to reports from Goal.com and other leading sports publications, an independent commission has upheld 114 of the 115 allegations brought forward in early 2023. This process is the result of a four-year in-depth investigation that began following incriminating documents published by Germany's Der Spiegel in late 2018.

Investigation details and the period in question

The league's investigation primarily covers the period between 2009 and 2018. During this time, the club was accused of failing to provide accurate financial information and failing to disclose payments made to staff and players.

The roots of this legal scandal date back to the club's acquisition in 2008 by the Abu Dhabi United Group, led by Sheikh Mansour. It was after this change that the team became the most powerful and dominant force in England. During the decade under investigation, the club won the Premier League title three times and several domestic cups.

The club's response and next steps

The Premier League leadership claims the club violated Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) as well as UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) requirements. While no official sanctions against Manchester City have been announced yet, the team faces the risk of severe sporting and financial penalties.

A Manchester City official told The Athletic that the Premier League process is ongoing and requires strict confidentiality. The club's statement emphasized that the team has respected the principles of an independent and fair regulator for eight years and has not changed its position.

It is worth noting that in 2020, UEFA banned the club from European competitions for two years and imposed a fine over similar charges. However, at that time, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the ban, citing that some evidence was time-barred. Premier League rules do not have such limitation periods, which makes the situation even more serious.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballFinancial Fair PlayEnglish Championship
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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