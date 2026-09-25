Is it true that an elderly poet sent a matchmaker to elderly woman Alfiya from the "Qalpoq" satirical show?

The character of elderly woman Alfiya in "Qalpoq" turned out to be so convincing that some viewers could not even imagine a young actress behind it. An elderly creative person even sent a matchmaker from Kashkadarya with the intention of marrying elderly woman Alfiya. Actress Barno Teshaboyeva, who created the character, spoke about this.

According to the actress, the incident happened about a year after elderly woman Alfiya became famous on screen.

"A matchmaker came from an old man in Kashkadarya. He was also a creative person, a writer, a poet. He came to the television station, wrote poems for me, and even wanted to marry me," the actress shared.

According to Barno Teshaboyeva, that elderly man did not believe that a young actress was playing the role of elderly woman Alfiya. He thought he was seeing a real elderly woman on screen. This was also due to the uniqueness of the character. According to the actress, funny scenes were created in the scripts by putting elderly woman Alfiya in situations such as being scolded and insulted.

The funny thing is that the elderly man who intended to marry elderly woman Alfiya brought books and gave them to the actress as a gift.

In her previous interviews, Barno Teshaboyeva also mentioned that because of the "Alfiya kampir" character, matchmakers came to her twice. One of the elderly men from Kashkadarya even wrote a letter to the editorial office of the show, expressing his intention to marry Alfiya.