Decisions issued on 114 out of 115 charges against Manchester City

·10·Sport
Decisions issued on 114 out of 115 charges against Manchester City

An important decision has been made in the long-running case regarding Manchester City's alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules. According to reports, an independent commission has concluded that there were violations regarding 114 out of the 115 charges brought against the club.

Now the main issue is what penalty will be applied to the club. The punishment has not yet been determined, and Manchester City intends to appeal the commission's decision.

The Premier League charged the club in February 2023 with financial rule violations spanning the years 2009–2018. Hearings by the independent commission on the case lasted from September to December 2024.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has consistently denied the charges from the outset. Therefore, the commission's decision is not the final outcome — the appeal process may determine the future course of the case.

Manchester CityPremier Leaguefinancial rulesappeal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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