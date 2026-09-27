9-year-old boy spends $118,000 of his father's money for fame

·54·World
9-year-old boy spends $118,000 of his father's money for fame

In hopes of becoming a famous blogger, a nine-year-old schoolboy secretly used his father's corporate card and spent nearly 118,000 dollars.

It turned out that the boy purchased advertising from major bloggers in order to popularize his YouTube channel dedicated to the game Minecraft. He also used paid promotion services for his channel.

Most interestingly, the boy's father was completely unaware of these expenses. He found out about the incident after being questioned at his workplace regarding where the funds on the corporate card were being spent.

Meanwhile, the boy had given different information to his channel subscribers. He claimed that his parents were aware of the money being spent on advertising and that they supported him.

As a result, the boy's pursuit of fame turned into an unexpected expense of nearly 118,000 dollars for the family.

Nine-year-old schoolboycorporate cardMinecraftYouTube channel
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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