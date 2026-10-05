Mirjalol Nematov releases a short snippet of his new track (video)

·45·Culture
Mirjalol Nematov releases a short snippet of his new track (video)

Singer Mirjalol Nematov announced that he is working on a new song. He posted a short snippet of the new track on his Instagram page and said that he will release the full version in the coming days.

"Listen to this part for now. Premiere coming soon," the singer wrote under the video clip.

Based on the short snippet, it is speculated that the new track might be named "Lola". Even the few-second clip sparked interest among fans. In the comments, users gave the song a warm welcome and wrote that they are eagerly awaiting the premiere date.

Mirjalol Nematov is familiar to fans as actress Zarina Yuldosheva has starred in a number of his previous music videos. This time, however, the singer collaborated with actress Nozanin Ghafforova for the new music video.

The exact release date of the full song has not been announced yet.

Did you like this short snippet of Mirjalol Nematov's new track? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Mirjalol NematovNozanin GhafforovaLola (song)Instagram
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