Yulduz Turdiyeva shares a snippet of her new song titled "Tan Olasanmi…" with fans (video)

Singer Yulduz Turdiyeva shared a short video of her new song with fans on her social media page. The snippet of the track titled "Tan Olasanmi…" is sparking interest among listeners.

Leaving a comment on the video, the artist addressed her fans with a question about love.

"Are there any among us who have confessed their love? What about those who haven't? Will you one day look into my eyes and confess that you loved me?" — the singer wrote.

Users are expressing various opinions under the released snippet of the song. While some showed interest in the new track, others supported Yulduz Turdiyeva and wished her creative success.

Fans are awaiting the full version of the song.