Mirjalol Nematov’s song “Lola” was viewed 1.2 million times in a short period (video)

·56·Culture
Mirjalol Nematov’s song “Lola” was viewed 1.2 million times in a short period (video)

Singer Mirjalol Nematov presented his new song titled “Lola” to his fans. Released on October 8 on the singer's YouTube channel, the track captured the attention of millions of viewers in a short time.

So far, the music video has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, with over 1.2 thousand comments left under it. In the comments, listeners expressed warm thoughts about the song and the music video, wishing the singer creative success.

Nozanin Ghafforova participated in the music video for the song “Lola” alongside Mirjalol Nematov. The new song has been warmly welcomed by fans and is being discussed on social networks as well.

If you had the opportunity to rate this track from 1 to 10 points, how many points would you give it? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Singer Mirjalol NematovLola (song)Nozanin GhafforovaYouTube music video
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Charos
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