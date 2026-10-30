What is the title of Xamdam Sobirov's new song? (video)

Singer Xamdam Sobirov is working on a new track. The artist shared a short snippet of the song he intends to release on his Instagram page. He captioned the video: “My Chupa-Chups. I know that when the song becomes a hit, everyone will listen to it. Until then, only negativity. Don't try to teach me, friends, I know what I'm doing.”

The singer's post hinted that the new track might be titled “Chupa chupsim.” The short clip sparked interest among fans. In the comments, some followers wrote that they liked the song and wished the artist success, while others asked when the full version would be released.

So far, Xamdam Sobirov has not announced the official premiere date for his new track. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full version of the song.