"I've started to worry about my daughter" — Shahzoda Muhammedova comments on recent events

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"I've started to worry about my daughter" — Shahzoda Muhammedova comments on recent events

Actress Shahzoda Muhammedova has stated that her concerns for her child have intensified following recent incidents related to children's safety. During the interview, she also touched upon the precautionary measures she takes regarding her daughter.

According to the actress, she tries not to take her daughter out onto the street unnecessarily. If for some reason she cannot take her child with her, she leaves her in the care of family members or trusted assistants.

Shahzoda Muhammedova emphasized the importance of parental control in raising children. She noted that one must approach the choice of school, kindergarten, or other institutions with utmost seriousness.

"May Allah protect our children. In any case, we must not let go of our control," the actress commented. She also mentioned that she experienced severe emotional distress upon hearing the news about violence committed against a kindergarten pupil. Muhammedova stressed that in such situations, attention must be paid not only to the direct perpetrators, but also to the issues of oversight and responsibility.

Shahzoda Muhammedovachildren's safetykindergarten upbringingviolence in kindergarten
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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