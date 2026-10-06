Shahzoda Muhammedova awarded special badge: "True victory lies behind tireless work"

·1·Culture
Shahzoda Muhammedova awarded special badge: "True victory lies behind tireless work"

Actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova has been honored with another award. She published photos of herself wearing the badge on her social media pages.

Muhammedova wrote that she shared these photos to inspire her million-plus students and young people interested in the field of design. She emphasized that diligence, willpower, and determination are essential to achieving success in one's professional career.

According to the designer, a person may face various difficulties along the path to their goal and encounter doubts from those around them. However, tireless work and effort will ultimately bear fruit.

Shahzoda Muhammedova recognized her students as close-minded like-minded individuals on the path of art and design. She expressed her belief that many of them will be worthy of high state awards in the future. The actress noted that her students are participating with their own exhibitions in world-famous fashion capitals such as Paris, Milan, and Moscow. Their successes in the international arena are a special source of pride and joy for Muhammedova.

Shahzoda MuhammedovaParis fashion weekMilan fashion weekMoscow fashion week
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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