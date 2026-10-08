Rashid Khalikov's son Temur got married — videos from the wedding party

Yesterday, singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, held his wedding ceremony. Various videos from the wedding party spread across social networks.

Temur married a girl named Sevara. The wedding party was held in high spirits. The shared footage captures the guests' joy, entertainment, and the couple dancing to romantic melodies.

Additionally, the videos show Rashid Khalikov dancing with his wife, as well as the participation of well-known artists at the wedding.

Social media users left warm comments on the wedding videos, wishing happiness and prosperity to Temur and Sevara. They also expressed their best wishes to the singer, hoping to see the joy of his children.