Wedding celebration at Rashid Khalikov's home (video)

It is a joyful and unforgettable day at the home of well-known singer Rashid Khalikov. The artist's third son, Temur, officially married Sevara.

The wedding ceremony took place at Rashid Khalikov's residence. Various videos from this joyful day are spreading across social networks.

The videos capture Temur and Sevara putting wedding rings on each other, and the announcement surrounded by their loved ones that the young family has joined the "Khalikov family". It is also visible that the youth and their relatives enjoyed themselves and danced during the ceremony.

On this joyful day, family members, relatives, and friends of the young couple shared in their happiness. Social media users are wishing Temur and Sevara happiness, harmony, and a long life in the comments.