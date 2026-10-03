Wedding celebration at Rashid Khalikov's home (video)

·54·Culture
Wedding celebration at Rashid Khalikov's home (video)

It is a joyful and unforgettable day at the home of well-known singer Rashid Khalikov. The artist's third son, Temur, officially married Sevara.

The wedding ceremony took place at Rashid Khalikov's residence. Various videos from this joyful day are spreading across social networks.

The videos capture Temur and Sevara putting wedding rings on each other, and the announcement surrounded by their loved ones that the young family has joined the "Khalikov family". It is also visible that the youth and their relatives enjoyed themselves and danced during the ceremony.

On this joyful day, family members, relatives, and friends of the young couple shared in their happiness. Social media users are wishing Temur and Sevara happiness, harmony, and a long life in the comments.

Rashid KhalikovTemur SevaraMarriageKhalikov family
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)Who is singer Rashid Khalikov's third son, Temur, marrying? (video)1 September 10:59How many weddings does Munisa Rizayeva attend in a day? Breaking her own record, she sent out a sensational message!How many weddings does Munisa Rizayeva attend in a day? Breaking her own record, she sent out a sensational message!21 September 15:12Rashid Khalikov is getting his third son marriedRashid Khalikov is getting his third son married31 August 18:27Rashid Xoliqov, the most expensive singer at Tashkent weddings, turns 53Rashid Xoliqov, the most expensive singer at Tashkent weddings, turns 5330 April 15:30Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)20 July 10:34At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s weddingAt Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding8 August 12:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)