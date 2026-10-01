Jahongir Otajonov celebrated his 48th birthday in an unusual way (video)

·24·Culture
Jahongir Otajonov celebrated his 48th birthday in an unusual way (video)

Singer Jahongir Otajonov posted footage from his birthday on his Instagram page. The video captures the artist celebrating his 48th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Instead of candles on the birthday cake, many people noticed that the singer lit a single matchstick and blew it out. This situation also sparked various jokes and comments on social networks.

Jahongir Otajonov captioned the video "Today is my birthday." Followers are congratulating the artist on his birthday and sending him warm wishes.

For reference, Jahongir Otajonov was born on September 29, 1978, in Khorezm region. Growing up in a family of artists, the singer entered the world of music, inspired by his uncle, the famous artist Ortiq Otajonov.

Jahongir Otajonov is known for such popular songs as "Qaddi baland", "Jingalamo", "Happy Birthday" and "Kachayte".

Jahongir OtajonovKhorezmBirthdayQaddi baland
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir OtajonovE’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov7 July 16:28Jahongir Otajonov reveals what kind of books he reads (video)Jahongir Otajonov reveals what kind of books he reads (video)29 September 15:27Jahongir Otajonov reveals how much livestock he currently has (video)Jahongir Otajonov reveals how much livestock he currently has (video)17 September 12:26Jahongir Otajonov openly spoke about the trait he dislikes in himself: "I can't quit it"Jahongir Otajonov openly spoke about the trait he dislikes in himself: "I can't quit it"19 September 09:37“I will not sing a duet with Yulduz Usmonova because I do not respect her as a person” — Jahongir Otajonov“I will not sing a duet with Yulduz Usmonova because I do not respect her as a person” — Jahongir Otajonov4 April 17:30Jahongir Otajonov speaks openly about the pressure he faced after being bannedJahongir Otajonov speaks openly about the pressure he faced after being banned8 May 13:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee