Jahongir Otajonov celebrated his 48th birthday in an unusual way (video)

Singer Jahongir Otajonov posted footage from his birthday on his Instagram page. The video captures the artist celebrating his 48th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Instead of candles on the birthday cake, many people noticed that the singer lit a single matchstick and blew it out. This situation also sparked various jokes and comments on social networks.

Jahongir Otajonov captioned the video "Today is my birthday." Followers are congratulating the artist on his birthday and sending him warm wishes.

For reference, Jahongir Otajonov was born on September 29, 1978, in Khorezm region. Growing up in a family of artists, the singer entered the world of music, inspired by his uncle, the famous artist Ortiq Otajonov.

Jahongir Otajonov is known for such popular songs as "Qaddi baland", "Jingalamo", "Happy Birthday" and "Kachayte".