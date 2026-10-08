“VIA Marokand” singer Nobiya marries a Turkish man (video)

·5·Culture
“VIA Marokand” singer Nobiya marries a Turkish man (video)

On October 7, another starry wedding took place in Uzbek show business. Nobiya, the singer of the “VIA Marokand” band, married a Turkish man.

The luxurious and high-spirited wedding ceremony gathered close relatives, friends, and representatives of show business. This joyful event in the singer's life was also warmly welcomed by her fans.

Nobiya posted highlights from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. The videos capture the bride and groom dancing to romantic music, as well as cutting the wedding cake together.

Social media users are congratulating the singer on this new stage of life, wishing her happiness and family harmony.

VIA MarokandNobiyaNobiya and Turkish manVIA Marokand wedding
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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