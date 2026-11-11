The unusual mahr request of Robiyaxon, singer of the “Havas” group, has been revealed! (video)

Footage from the wedding night of Robiyaxon, a singer from the “Havas” group, and her husband Behruzjon is circulating on social media. A video capturing their marriage ceremony has also caught the attention of users.

The caption on the video states that Robiyaxon requested a violin, which she had long dreamed of, as her mahr (dower). It reads: “Our groom Behruzjon will buy the violin that my sister Robiya has always dreamed of. Masha'Allah, may the young couple be happy.”