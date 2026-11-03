Joyful news from Muborak Abdullayeva: «Marry me» photos in the spotlight

Actress and blogger Muborak Abdullayeva has announced that she has accepted a marriage proposal. She posted photos on her Instagram page with the theme "Marry me" and wrote in the caption, "I said “YES”. Alhamdulillah".

It is understood from this post that the actress said "yes" to the young man who proposed to her. This news from Muborak Abdullayeva sparked a joyful reaction among her followers. In the comments, many fans are congratulating her and wishing her happiness and family harmony.