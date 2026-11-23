Australia has an interesting tradition that brings a unique spirit to fashion shows. As part of the famous "Royal Easter Show," which has been held in Sydney for several decades, an unusual fashion show featuring ducks is organized.

In this event, called the "Pied Piper Duck Show," it is not models but real ducks that take to the runway. Colorful outfits, elegant dresses, and various headpieces specially tailored for them are presented to the audience. You can even encounter ducks wearing miniature wedding dresses.

Australian farmer Brian Harrington has made a significant contribution to turning this show into a unique tradition. He has been organizing the event for many years and has collaborated with a tailor to create various looks for the ducks.

The extraordinary display brings a cheerful mood to the exhibition guests and turns ordinary ducks into real runway stars. This shows that sometimes unusual and funny ideas can become beloved traditions that last for years.