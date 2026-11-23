Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov's interest in computer games comes into the spotlight
Uzbekistan's grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has come into the spotlight not only for his achievements on the chessboard but also for his interest in computer games. He showcased his personal inventory in the game Counter-Strike, surprising fans with the valuable items he owns.
The chess player says that every time he wins a tournament, he buys himself valuable in-game items — "skins." Currently, his inventory contains knives and other rare items with a total value of approximately 15,000 dollars.
Javokhir's collection includes 9 pairs of gloves and 11 knives. These items stand out in the Counter-Strike game not only for their appearance but also for their high market price.
The grandmaster did not leave his gaming skills unnoticed either. He estimates his level in Counter-Strike to be around 2100 ELO. Thus, Javokhir Sindarov has been celebrating his tournament victories not only with chess results but also with a valuable gaming collection.
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