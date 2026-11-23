Uzbekistan's grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has come into the spotlight not only for his achievements on the chessboard but also for his interest in computer games. He showcased his personal inventory in the game Counter-Strike, surprising fans with the valuable items he owns.

The chess player says that every time he wins a tournament, he buys himself valuable in-game items — "skins." Currently, his inventory contains knives and other rare items with a total value of approximately 15,000 dollars.