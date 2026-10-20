International award to be established on the occasion of the 1050th anniversary of Ibn Sina

In Uzbekistan, it is planned to establish the International "Ibn Sina" Award on the occasion of the 1050th anniversary of the birth of Abu Ali ibn Sina. This is stipulated in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 575 adopted on October 19.

By the resolution, an action plan — a "roadmap" — has been approved for the preparation and celebration of the 1050th anniversary of the great scholar, which will be marked in 2030.

Accordingly, an international scientific conference titled "Ibn Sina — Great Representative of Western and Eastern Philosophical Thought" is planned to be held in Tashkent in October 2026. In addition, scientific-practical conferences, exhibitions, and open lectures will be organized in higher medical education institutions, scientific centers, libraries, and medical-preventive institutions.

Within the framework of the plan, scientific expeditions to foreign countries are envisaged to collect Ibn Sina manuscripts preserved abroad. The scholar's works such as "Mojaz al-Qanun", "Qonuncha", "Al-Isharat wa at-Tanbihat", "Donishnoma", "Kitab ash-Shifa", and "Eastern Philosophy" will be translated into Uzbek, and their printed and electronic editions will be prepared.

The document also approved the proposal to establish the Abu Ali ibn Sina Research Center in the form of a state institution under the Bukhara State Medical Institute.

The center will engage in studying Ibn Sina's medical heritage, applying research results in modern medicine, collecting and translating the scholar's works and manuscripts into Uzbek. Creating an electronic platform of manuscripts, organizing training courses and master classes for medical workers and those interested in the history of medicine are also among the tasks of the center.

The activities of the center will be financed from extra-budgetary funds of the Bukhara State Medical Institute, grants from international financial institutions, revenues from paid services, sponsorship donations, and other sources not prohibited by legislation.