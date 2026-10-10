Ikrom Ali revealed that he was jealous of the girl he loved because of singer Yodgor Mirzajonov (video)

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Ikrom Ali revealed that he was jealous of the girl he loved because of singer Yodgor Mirzajonov (video)

Well-known singer Yodgor Mirzajonov was a guest on the program "Navo afsonasi Ikrom Ali bilan". During the conversation, host Ikrom Ali recalled that in his youth, the girl he loved used to listen to the singer's song "Seni qizg‘onaman" a lot, and because of this, he even felt jealous of the singer regarding the girl he loved.

"The girl I loved used to listen to your song called 'Seni qizg‘onaman'. And I was jealous of you because of her, it made me angry. But to make her happy, I would secretly take your postcards from my sister and bring them to her. Actually, I was very deeply jealous of you," said Ikrom Ali.

In turn, Yodgor Mirzajonov noted that back then, the fact that girls were his fans didn't sit well with some guys.

"The guys hated me. Wherever I went, they would stare at me hard," said the singer.

According to Ikrom Ali, there were many young girls among Yodgor Mirzajonov's fans. They loved the artist so much that this situation provoked jealousy in those girls' boyfriends.

"The young audience, young girls were your most ardent fans. Loving an artist is one thing, but as guys who loved those girls, we got angry about it. I even used to sing that song 'Seni qizg‘onaman' dedicated to her," the director recalled.

During the conversation, Ikrom Ali shared another interesting story. According to him, his sister Dilfuza wrote a letter to the singer that was nearly one kilometer long. The director noted that he had seen such long letters from fans at Yodgor Mirzajonov's concerts as well.

Ikrom Ali stated that fandom towards the singer was extremely strong during that period, and he witnessed such devotion in his own sister and the girl he loved. Afterwards, he asked the singer whether he had read the letters written by fans.

"Yes, of course," Yodgor Mirzajonov replied.

An excerpt from the conversation also gained attention on social networks. In the comments, some users wrote that they themselves had been fans of the singer.

Ikrom AliYodgor MirzajonovLegend of Navo with Ikrom AliSeni qizgonaman
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