Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspects the filming process of the historical movie "Husayn"

On October 26, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the "Uzbekfilm" studio in Tashkent to get acquainted with the filming set of the historical-artistic movie "Husayn", which is dedicated to the childhood years of the great thinker and physician Abu Ali ibn Sina.

Commissioned by the Center for the Development of Children's Content, this major project aims to foster a thirst for knowledge, national pride, and respect for ancestral heritage in the hearts of the younger generation.

The atmosphere of the 11th century recreated: Unique sets and historical landscapes

Special attention has been paid to fully recreating the atmosphere of the era in which the scholar lived and worked in the "Uzbekfilm" pavilions:

Ancient city appearance: Unique sets featuring magnificent medieval city walls, ancient streets, and bustling oriental bazaars have been built on the filming site;

Period costumes and artifacts: The head of state examined the historical costumes, household items, and manuscripts being used during the filming process;

Authenticity and high quality: The President highly praised the environment created, noting that these efforts will serve to convincingly portray historical truth on screen.

"Husayn" movie: Plot and main idea

This historical-artistic film depicts the difficult and exemplary path from an ordinary boy to a world-renowned scholar:

Love for science and medicine: The film reflects young Husayn ibn Abdullah's childhood curiosity for the secrets of medicine, his unique intellect, and his passion for reading;

Loyalty to teachers and humanism: The plot shows the future physician's respect for his teachers, his manners, and his noble goals of healing people in a language that is understandable and touching for young viewers;

A tool for moral education: The film is intended to be an important guide in cultivating a passion for learning, patriotism, and high human qualities in children.

1050th anniversary and a "roadmap" until 2030

The project is part of a systematic plan to widely popularize the legacy of Abu Ali ibn Sina on an international and national scale:

State strategic plan: The creation of the film is included in a special "roadmap" set until 2030 for the in-depth study and promotion of Abu Ali ibn Sina's scientific heritage;

Preparation for the great anniversary: This work is expected to be a worthy creative gift for the grand 1050th anniversary of the scholar's birth;

Support from the head of state: At the end of the meeting, the President emphasized that state support for historical films with a national spirit will be further expanded and wished the creative team great success.

Passport of the historical movie "Husayn"