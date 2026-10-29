A meeting with Diyora Rahimova, founder of the SAADI brand, will be held in Tashkent

·2·Culture
A meeting with Diyora Rahimova, founder of the SAADI brand, will be held in Tashkent

On October 29, a meeting featuring Diyora Rahimova, founder of the SAADI brand, will be organized at the Tashkent City Mall in Tashkent. Event guests will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with the brand founder and discover her first perfume product, the Elixir of Joy fragrance.

What awaits the guests?

The event program includes opportunities to chat with Diyora Rahimova, take souvenir photos, and get autographs on perfume bottles and her signature recipe books. The recipe books can also be purchased at the event.

The event will take place at the SAADI brand's Elixir of Joy pop-up store. Visitors can explore the new fragrance up close, learn about its creation, and ask the brand founder any questions they may have.

About the event

  • Date: October 29

  • Time: 18:00

  • Location: Tashkent City Mall, 2nd floor, next to the Tanuki restaurant

  • Admission: free

No tickets are required to attend the event. All interested individuals are welcome to visit the meeting and interact with Diyora Rahimova.

Diyora RahimovaSAADITashkent City MallElixir of Joy
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zebo Rahimova openly revealed how she shares income with Umid Eshonqulov (video)Zebo Rahimova openly revealed how she shares income with Umid Eshonqulov (video)5 August 13:29Diyora Keldiyorova with her baby girl: the athlete showed her daughter's face for the first time (video)Diyora Keldiyorova with her baby girl: the athlete showed her daughter's face for the first time (video)12 October 15:35Zebo Rahimova amazes everyone once again with a fairy-tale cottage in Iceland (video)Zebo Rahimova amazes everyone once again with a fairy-tale cottage in Iceland (video)12 October 15:42Zebo Rahimova reveals she spent $70,000 on travelZebo Rahimova reveals she spent $70,000 on travel27 July 14:48Zebo Rahimova amazes fans with her latest tripZebo Rahimova amazes fans with her latest trip28 May 15:03Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova shares unforgettable moments from her birthday (video)Olympic champion Diyora Keldiyorova shares unforgettable moments from her birthday (video)13 July 15:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
World stars who spare nothing for their children
World stars who spare nothing for their children
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans