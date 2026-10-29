A meeting with Diyora Rahimova, founder of the SAADI brand, will be held in Tashkent

On October 29, a meeting featuring Diyora Rahimova, founder of the SAADI brand, will be organized at the Tashkent City Mall in Tashkent. Event guests will have the opportunity to interact face-to-face with the brand founder and discover her first perfume product, the Elixir of Joy fragrance.

What awaits the guests?

The event program includes opportunities to chat with Diyora Rahimova, take souvenir photos, and get autographs on perfume bottles and her signature recipe books. The recipe books can also be purchased at the event.

The event will take place at the SAADI brand's Elixir of Joy pop-up store. Visitors can explore the new fragrance up close, learn about its creation, and ask the brand founder any questions they may have.

About the event

Date: October 29

Time: 18:00

Location: Tashkent City Mall, 2nd floor, next to the Tanuki restaurant

Admission: free

No tickets are required to attend the event. All interested individuals are welcome to visit the meeting and interact with Diyora Rahimova.