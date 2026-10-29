Unusual appointment in Turkey: 22-year-old woman to manage a football team

·69·World
Unusual appointment in Turkey: 22-year-old woman to manage a football team

22-year-old Zeynep Mestan has been appointed as the head coach of the Turkish club Turgutluspor. She is recorded as the first female coach in the club's history to lead a men's team.

Zeynep has already conducted her first training session with her new team. She now faces a difficult task: to improve the results of the team, which has been relegated to lower leagues over the last two seasons, and lead it back to higher positions.

The appointment of the young coach is attracting the attention of the football community. Fans will now be watching to see what results Turgutluspor achieves under Zeynep Mestan's leadership.

Zeynep MestanTurgutlusporTurkish football
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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