Criminal case opened against a man for committing indecent acts against an 8-year-old girl in Bukhara

·0·Society
Criminal case opened against a man for committing indecent acts against an 8-year-old girl in Bukhara

A video depicting indecent and lewd acts committed against an 8-year-old girl in the Bukhara region has circulated on social media. The Bukhara regional department of the National Agency for Social Protection has issued an official statement regarding the incident.

It is reported that the incident occurred on October 23 of this year in the Qorakol district. A citizen identified as Sh.R. is suspected of committing indecent and lewd acts against a minor born in 2018.

In connection with this incident, the Qorakol district prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 129 of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently underway, and the process is under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

Furthermore, the district's "Inson" social services center has assessed the child's condition and is taking measures to provide her with the necessary social and psychological support. The National Agency for Social Protection has stated that it is monitoring the situation.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that an Uzbek citizen, who was wanted internationally on suspicion of committing sexual assault against a minor, was apprehended in the Astrakhan region of Russia.

BukharaQorakolNational Agency for Social ProtectionCriminal case
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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