In Fergana region, a 24-year-old man died after falling from the 15th floor of a building

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In Fergana region, a 24-year-old man died after falling from the 15th floor of a building

In the Fergana region, a 24-year-old man passed away after falling from the 15th floor of a multi-story building. Relevant investigative actions are currently underway regarding the incident.

It is reported that after the death of the young man, born in 2002, the scene was examined by an investigative task force. Additionally, statements were taken from individuals involved in the case.

The preliminary medical report lists a ruptured liver as the cause of death. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

It is noted that the deceased had previously been treated several times at the specialized mental health center in the Fergana region for a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

For now, no further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the incident or the factors that led to the young man falling from the 15th floor.

FerganaFergana Regional Mental Health Centeraccident
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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