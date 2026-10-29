Tashkent man stores a ton of gasoline at home to avoid gas station queues

·3·Society
Tashkent man stores a ton of gasoline at home to avoid gas station queues

More than a ton of gasoline was discovered in the home of a man living in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent. The fuel was stored in plastic containers.

It is reported that the man had accumulated a large reserve of fuel to avoid wasting time in queues at gas stations. However, storing such a volume of gasoline in a residential area can pose a serious risk.

Ministry of Emergency Situations personnel removed the fuel from the residence while adhering to safety regulations. It was stated that administrative measures have been taken against the man regarding the incident. However, no further information was provided regarding exactly which rule he violated or what penalty was imposed.

Experts warn that given gasoline's high flammability, storing it at home, especially in plastic containers and in large quantities, is dangerous. Fuel vapors can ignite even from a small spark, which could lead to a fire or explosion.

Therefore, it is important to avoid stockpiling large quantities of gasoline in residential areas and to follow established safety requirements when handling fuel.

TashkentMirzo Ulugbek districtMinistry of Emergency Situationsgasoline
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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