Yulduz Turdiyeva presents the song "Tan olasanmi" (audio)

Singer Yulduz Turdiyeva has presented a new track to her fans. The artist released the song titled "Tan olasanmi" on her YouTube channel on October 27.

Both the lyrics and the music for the new track were written by Bahodir Nizamov.

The song has sparked interest among listeners and is receiving warm feedback. In the comments, fans are writing that they enjoyed the track and are wishing the singer continued creative success.

Although it has not been long since the song "Tan olasanmi" was released, it has already managed to capture the attention of listeners. For now, the track has been presented in audio format.