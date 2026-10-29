Unexpected resignation on the horizon at Juventus: Will Conte or Deschamps replace Spalletti?

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Unexpected resignation on the horizon at Juventus: Will Conte or Deschamps replace Spalletti?

An unexpected coaching change may be on the cards in the Italian Serie A. According to a report by the influential Italian newspaper La Stampa, the management of Turin's Juventus is seriously considering parting ways with head coach Luciano Spalletti due to unsatisfactory results.

On October 28, during the 9th round of the Italian championship, Juventus played away against Genoa and suffered a 0-2 defeat. Following this failure, the "Old Lady" dropped to 8th place in the league table, a situation that has exhausted the patience of the club's leadership.

Who are the main candidates to replace Spalletti?

The Turin management has shortlisted two renowned experts with extensive experience for the head coaching position:

  • Antonio Conte option: The candidacy of Antonio Conte, the club's former mentor who returned Juventus to its championship-winning era, is considered one of the primary contenders to quickly restore the team's mental and physical condition;

  • Initial contacts with Didier Deschamps: The name of former French national team head coach Didier Deschamps has also appeared on the list. It is noted that club representatives have established initial contact with the expert through intermediaries;

  • The expert's response: According to reports, Deschamps has indicated through intermediaries that he is ready to accept the Turin giants and enter into negotiations.

Juventus' current crisis and future steps

The Turin club has been unable to ensure stability in terms of game quality and results since the beginning of the season:

  • 8th place in the table: For a club that has consistently fought for the Scudetto, remaining in 8th place after 9 rounds is considered an unacceptable performance;

  • Deadline for coaching decision: It is expected that the management will reach a final decision regarding Spalletti's future and formalize the appointment of a new coach during an internal meeting to be held in the coming days.

If the management decides to make a change, the start of another historic era in Turin and the grand club's attempt to return to the Serie A title race will become a significant event.

JuventusSerie AAntonio ConteDidier Deschamps
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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