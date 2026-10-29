93.3 percent accuracy: Why is Ayoub Bouaddi becoming a key weapon in Maresca's system?

·0·Sport
93.3 percent accuracy: Why is Ayoub Bouaddi becoming a key weapon in Maresca's system?

Manchester City is proving that it added another rare talent during the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old Moroccan midfielder of the "Citizens," Ayoub Bouaddi, is the absolute leader in one of the most complex statistical categories in the English Premier League.

Despite his relatively young age, he is drawing the attention of analysts with his composure in the center of the pitch and his ability to handle the ball flawlessly under intense pressure from opponents.

Gradient Sports analysis: An absolute record under pressure

According to data provided by the influential football statistics and analysis portal Gradient Sports:

  • Phenomenal 93.3 percent accuracy: Bouaddi recorded 93.3% accuracy in passing under active pressure from the opponent;

  • Best result in the EPL: This is the highest figure among all players who have made at least 60 passes within the championship;

  • Decision-making in complex conditions: The young midfielder has surpassed the league's most experienced playmakers in providing accurate passes to his teammates without losing the ball quickly, even while surrounded by opposing players.

Manchester City's initial successes and the next match

The talented player who joined the squad in the summer transfer window is adapting quickly to Maresca's team:

  • Efficiency this season: The Moroccan midfielder has already managed to record 2 assists in 8 appearances across all competitions this season;

  • Next test — match against Brighton: On October 31, Manchester City will host the dangerous opponent Brighton at home in the 9th round of the EPL;

  • Match time: This important match will kick off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

Ayoub Bouaddi's consistent and high-level performances indicate that in the coming years, he could become not only the leader of the "Citizens'" midfield but also one of the most valuable midfielders in the world.

Manchester CityAyoub BouaddiEnglish Premier LeagueGradient Sports
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The Manchester City player who impressed Enzo MarescaThe Manchester City player who impressed Enzo Maresca9 September 07:37Super transfer for Man City: Personal terms agreed with Ayyoub Bouaddi!Super transfer for Man City: Personal terms agreed with Ayyoub Bouaddi!10 August 21:08Before the match against Brighton: Why were Manchester City's leaders left out of the squad?Before the match against Brighton: Why were Manchester City's leaders left out of the squad?27 October 19:57Why was Husanov moved back to the center and why are experts criticizing Maresca?Why was Husanov moved back to the center and why are experts criticizing Maresca?26 October 17:00Transfer Bomb: City Beats Arsenal in the Race for Ayyoub Bouaddi!Transfer Bomb: City Beats Arsenal in the Race for Ayyoub Bouaddi!29 July 21:04Can Ayyoub Bouaddi Reach the Level of Real Madrid or Manchester City in the FutureCan Ayyoub Bouaddi Reach the Level of Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Future27 July 22:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester