Manchester City is proving that it added another rare talent during the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old Moroccan midfielder of the "Citizens," Ayoub Bouaddi, is the absolute leader in one of the most complex statistical categories in the English Premier League.

Despite his relatively young age, he is drawing the attention of analysts with his composure in the center of the pitch and his ability to handle the ball flawlessly under intense pressure from opponents.

Gradient Sports analysis: An absolute record under pressure

According to data provided by the influential football statistics and analysis portal Gradient Sports:

Phenomenal 93.3 percent accuracy: Bouaddi recorded 93.3% accuracy in passing under active pressure from the opponent;

Best result in the EPL: This is the highest figure among all players who have made at least 60 passes within the championship;

Decision-making in complex conditions: The young midfielder has surpassed the league's most experienced playmakers in providing accurate passes to his teammates without losing the ball quickly, even while surrounded by opposing players.

Manchester City's initial successes and the next match

The talented player who joined the squad in the summer transfer window is adapting quickly to Maresca's team:

Efficiency this season: The Moroccan midfielder has already managed to record 2 assists in 8 appearances across all competitions this season;

Next test — match against Brighton: On October 31, Manchester City will host the dangerous opponent Brighton at home in the 9th round of the EPL;

Match time: This important match will kick off at 22:00 Tashkent time.

Ayoub Bouaddi's consistent and high-level performances indicate that in the coming years, he could become not only the leader of the "Citizens'" midfield but also one of the most valuable midfielders in the world.