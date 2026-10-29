40 km race on water: Chinese motorcyclist defies the laws of physics and sets a record

·52·Sport
40 km race on water: Chinese motorcyclist defies the laws of physics and sets a record

In China, an extreme sports enthusiast has recorded a truly sensational result in riding a standard motorcycle on the surface of the water. By skimming across the water on a specially modified two-wheeled vehicle, he managed to cover a distance of exactly 40.74 kilometers, officially setting a new world record.

Previously, the highest mark in this discipline was 31.8 kilometers. The new record not only surpassed the previous result by nearly 9 kilometers but also proved that it is possible to maintain speed and balance for a long time using the complex technique of aquaplaning.

How was the record on the waves achieved?

Video footage clearly demonstrates the technique and key details of this unique stunt:

  • Motorcycle construction and ski system: A special ski device was installed under the front wheel of the motorcycle, which ensured that the vehicle did not sink into the water;

  • Rear wheel and high speed: The motorcycle's rear wheel, equipped with special tires designed for water movement, continuously generated powerful pressure, pushing water backward and maintaining the forward propulsion force;

  • Absolute balance: Maintaining an aquaplaning state on water requires maximum concentration and physical strength from the rider every second — a momentary drop in speed could have caused the motorcycle to sink immediately;

  • Distance on the lake surface: This record, performed on a calm body of water in the heart of nature, was watched with applause by many spectators and event participants on the shore.

From 31.8 km to 40.74 km: The extreme finish line

These types of extreme performances test the limits of engineering skill and athlete endurance:

  • Scale of the distance: Covering more than 40 kilometers on water without a single stop is not only a huge test for the engine but also places immense strain on the rider's joints and muscles;

  • Official confirmation of the result: Experts are evaluating this achievement as the longest continuous hydrodynamic movement at the intersection of water sports and motorsports.

This unusual success has opened a new chapter in the history of water sports and demonstrated that even the most complex elements can be conquered with modern engineering ingenuity.

World recordExtreme sportsMotorsportAquaplaning
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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