Jasmin captures fans' attention with "Sev meni sev" (video)

Singer Jasmin has presented her new track to fans. The artist released the song titled "Sev meni sev" on her YouTube channel on October 23.

The new track has sparked interest among listeners and is receiving warm feedback. In the comments, fans have written that they enjoyed the song and are wishing the singer creative success.

Although it has not been long since the release of "Sev meni sev," the music video has been viewed over 300,000 times in 5 days.

Have you watched Jasmin's new music video? If you had the chance to rate the song on a 10-point scale, what score would you give it? Leave your thoughts in the comments.