Collaboration with Dua Lipa's team: Munisa Rizayeva has prepared a new album

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Collaboration with Dua Lipa's team: Munisa Rizayeva has prepared a new album

Uzbek singer Munisa Rizayeva may delight her fans with a new international creative project. It has been revealed that the artist has worked on an album in collaboration with the creative team that works with renowned British singer Dua Lipa.

Responding to followers who asked about this project on her social media pages, the singer stated that the completed album will be presented to listeners in the coming days. This news has sparked great interest among fans who follow her work.

Munisa Rizayeva's collaboration with an international creative team is being evaluated as a new stage in her musical career. It is not yet known what songs are included in the album, what their musical direction is, or what other artists participated in the project.

Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting the singer's new work. Comments wishing her luck and offering support are being left on social media.

The main question now interesting listeners is when the new album will be released and how the songs on it will sound. As the singer mentioned, the premiere is expected to arrive soon.

Munisa RizayevaDua LipaUzbek pop music
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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