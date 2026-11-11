Iranian merchant reportedly boycotted due to striking resemblance to Netanyahu

A merchant operating in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has caught the attention of internet users due to his striking physical resemblance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to reports circulating on social media, some customers, unhappy with his likeness to the Israeli Prime Minister, have stopped shopping at his store. Information has spread suggesting that this has caused financial losses for the merchant.

However, the publication Jewish Breaking News has not independently verified reports that a boycott was organized by customers or that the merchant has suffered financial losses.

It is noted that some Iranian internet users had previously called for supporting the merchant. Thus, his resemblance to Netanyahu has sparked various debates on social media.