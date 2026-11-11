A high award for a Playboy princess: Why was Dasha Astafieva awarded the Order of Princess Olga?

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A high award for a Playboy princess: Why was Dasha Astafieva awarded the Order of Princess Olga?

The Ukrainian leadership has awarded famous model, singer, and TV presenter Dasha Astafieva with a prestigious state award — the Order of Princess Olga. This award is given for women's services to society, including contributions to charity and the development of cultural projects.

Reasons for the award and biography

According to official reports, 41-year-old Dasha Astafieva was deemed worthy of this high recognition primarily for her charitable donations and the successful development of her book project. At the same time, some sources and public forums note that her reading of the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation this year, as well as her achievements in the field of national culture and art, played an important role in her receiving the award.

For reference, Dasha Astafieva gained widespread fame after winning the «Playmate of the Month» title for the anniversary issue of Playboy magazine, catching the attention of Hugh Hefner, and through her work on the local «Fabrika Zvyozd» project and the M1 TV channel.

Award and personal parameters

Official and information source data

Awarded individual

Dasha Astafieva (model, singer, TV presenter)

State award given

Order of Princess Olga (Ukrainian state award)

Official basis

For charitable contributions and developing a book project

Public discussion

Comments related to her participation in the radio dictation and cultural contribution

Interesting comparison

The recent awarding of the same order (1st class) to Melania Trump caused widespread discussion

«The creative path from the pages of Playboy magazine to a state-level order shows how diverse the roles of local show business representatives are in political and social life».

Controversies and broad resonance surrounding the award

On social networks and in the information space, this awarding process is causing mixed discussions. In particular, the «Lenta Novostey Nikolayeva» public page expressed ironic views on the matter, drawing attention to the fact that the artist's past Playboy biography is usually overlooked during official award ceremonies.

Furthermore, the fact that the wife of the US President, Melania Trump, was recently awarded the same order (only the 1st class) has sparked various humorous and critical discussions among internet users. Regardless, the fact that Dasha Astafieva's charitable and cultural initiatives have been recognized by official Kyiv remains in the media spotlight.

Do you think the participation of culture and show business representatives in various charitable or public projects can be a primary criterion for them to be considered worthy of state awards? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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