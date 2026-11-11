Putin invited Lukashenko to dinner at his home: Key details of the meeting

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Putin invited Lukashenko to dinner at his home: Key details of the meeting

An informal meeting took place in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. After the negotiations, Vladimir Putin personally invited his Belarusian counterpart to continue the conversation over dinner at his home.

Humanitarian cooperation and security issues

During the meeting between the two heads of state, bilateral cooperation in the field of security and humanitarian issues related to the conflict in Ukraine were discussed. Vladimir Putin thanked Alexander Lukashenko for his assistance in organizing humanitarian exchanges in the Ukrainian direction, emphasizing that Moscow highly values these efforts.

In turn, Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to the Russian president for the timely implementation of agreements reached on ensuring the republic's security. The Belarusian leader announced that the country has fully mastered modern types of weaponry and has strengthened its military training, taking into account the experience of the Ukrainian conflict.

"Belarus has mastered the most modern weapons. We have formed full-fledged combat units, ranging from volunteer squads to the regular army," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Meeting and cooperation parameters

Official information and details

Date and format of the meeting

November 10, 2026, informal dialogue and dinner at home

Key topics discussed

Security, humanitarian exchanges, and economic ties

Developments in the military sphere

Belarus has mastered the most modern weapons and formed full-fledged combat units

Economic indicator

The volume of trade between the two countries increased by 21 percent

Dinner invitation

Vladimir Putin invited Lukashenko to be a guest at his home after the official conversation

"Against the backdrop of strong cooperation in the political and military spheres, economic indicators between Russia and Belarus are also increasing significantly."

A 21 percent increase in trade volume

During the dialogue, attention was paid not only to military-political but also to economic issues. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the volume of mutual trade between Russia and Belarus has increased by 21 percent in the current period. This shows that integration and trade-economic ties between the brotherly countries are developing at a high pace.

The fact that the meeting continued in an informal spirit and that the leaders discussed important regional issues over dinner at home once again proved how close the alliance relations are between the two countries.

In your opinion, how will the strengthening of military-political and economic integration between Russia and Belarus affect overall security in the region? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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