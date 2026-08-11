River Plate Sign Thiago Almada

River Plate, one of the flagships of Argentine football, has made a major move in the transfer market by signing attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who previously played for Atlético de Madrid. According to Goal.com, the high-profile transfer is worth approximately €20 million, making it one of the largest financial investments in the history of the Buenos Aires giants. Goal.com reports that.

The 25-year-old signed a four-and-a-half-year contract running until December 31, 2030, at a ceremony held at the Estadio Más Monumental on Monday. The agreement highlights the club’s ambitious plans to restore its dominance not only in the domestic league but across South America.

Return Home From Europe

For Thiago Almada, the transfer marks a return to his homeland. The footballer had spent the previous 18 months playing in European football, joining French side Lyon on loan from Brazil’s Botafogo at the start of 2025 before being transferred to Atlético de Madrid. However, after a brief spell at the capital club, he decided to continue his career in Argentina

Speaking to the club’s media service after signing the contract, the midfielder made no secret of the fact that a childhood dream had come true. “I am very happy to be here. It was my dream to play for a great club like River Plate. I would like to thank everyone for your support,” the footballer said.

A World Champion’s Continental Mission

It is worth noting that Thiago Almada was part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad. He also recently helped the national team win silver medals at the tournament that has just concluded. The return of a star of this caliber to South American domestic football is a rare occurrence and will further enhance the appeal of the local game.

His arrival is expected to inject new energy into River Plate’s attack under head coach Eduardo Coudet. Almada could become a key weapon in breaking through opponents’ compact defenses, both as a central playmaker and on the wings. Alongside domestic competitions, the team’s objective is to win the Copa Libertadores, a trophy it has not lifted since 2018.

Thiago Almada will now immediately join training under head coach Eduardo Coudet and begin adapting to the team’s tactical system. The club’s management and supporters are placing great hopes in the experienced footballer to make an immediate impact on the pitch and enhance the team’s creativity in the difficult matches ahead.